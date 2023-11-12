Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi attacks English referees: 'I don't like 80% of them'

Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi has hit out at the state of officiating in England following the Seagulls' 1-1 draw against Sheffield United on Sunday.

De Zerbi's side took the lead at the Amex after just six minutes through Simon Adingra and looked to be on course for a comfortable win, but the Blades stayed in the game and were given a boost when midfielder Mahmoud Dahoud was sent off for the home team in the second half.

Five minutes later, an Adam Webster own goal brought the visitors back into the game and they ended up claimig a hard-earned point on the south coast which lifts them off the bottom of the Premier League.

Speaking after the game, De Zerbi said: "I am honest and clear, I don't like 80 per cent of English referees. I don't like their behaviour on the pitch."

The Italian has had his fair share of run-ins with officials during his time at Brighton and when asked specifically what he was unhappy about on Saturday, he said: "England is the only country where, when there is VAR, you are not sure the decision is right.

"In other countries you have to be sure the referee is 100 per cent right. In England no, I'm not able to understand [that]."

While Sheffield United move up a place to 19th in the table, Saturday's draw saw Brighton miss the chance to go above Newcastle and Manchester United.

The Seagulls are in eighth place with 19 points, one fewer than the Magpies and two behind the Red Devils.

After the forthcoming international break, Brighton travel to Nottingham Forest in their next Premier League fixture.

