Premier League loan move unlikely for Drogba

Chelsea legend Didier Drogba says he would be "honoured" to return to the Premier League on loan, but has played down the likelihood of a move this season.

The veteran striker left champions Chelsea at the end of last term to join MLS outfit Montreal Impact, for whom he has scored 12 times in 14 appearances so far.

The likes of Robbie Keane and Landon Donovan have previously opted for short spells back in England's top flight during the United States off-season, while David Beckham joined AC Milan on a similar loan deal during his time with LA Galaxy.

Both Drogba and former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard have been linked with returns to the Premier League in January but the Ivorian says his focus has to be on delivering for Montreal next year.

"I would be honoured of course but I think I need to rest, take care of my family and then come back to Montreal and have a good season," he said on Sky Sports' Goals on Sunday.

Montreal were beaten 4-3 on aggregate by Colombus Crew in the MLS play-offs earlier this month.