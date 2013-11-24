Premier League: Man City 6 Tottenham 0

The hosts opened the scoring after only 13 seconds through Jesus Navas, with a Sandro own goal and Sergio Aguero’s close-range strike leaving them comfortably ahead at the break

A second from Aguero was followed by Alvaro Negredo's fifth in the Premier League and another Navas goal in injury-time heaped further humiliation on Tottenham.

The win moves City into fourth place in the table - ahead of Southampton on goal difference - while Tottenham drop two places to ninth.

Andre Villas-Boas' side were barely able to test Costel Pantilimon in the City goal as a lacklustre performance added to the disappointment of their thumping defeat.

City made five changes to the side beaten by Sunderland before the international break, with Navas starting in the league for the first time since the Manchester derby in September.

Erik Lamela - one of six changes for Tottenham - was handed his first Premier League start for the visitors, with Hugo Lloris also returning to the starting line-up.

The France international did not have a good start to the game as City posted the joint-quickest goal of this Premier League campaign.

A poor clearance from Lloris went straight to Aguero 20 yards from goal and although his shot was saved, the loose ball was met by Navas who lofted the ball over the goalkeeper and into the far corner.

Lamela nearly levelled as Spurs slowly began to settle into the game, but they were unable to turn their possession into goals and were caught out again in the 34th minute.

Fernandinho capitalised on another clearance from Lloris to release Nasri on the left and he in turn lifted the ball to Aguero.

The Argentinian’s effort was pushed away by Lloris, but the ball dropped to Negredo, whose acrobatic follow-up found the net via deflections off Younes Kaboul and Sandro.

City extended their lead four minutes before the break as Navas fired a low cross into the six-yard box and Aguero slotted home from six yards.

Five minutes into the second half Aguero doubled his tally with his 14th goal in 11 matches.

Yaya Toure was the creator, powerfully brushing his way past Kyle Walker before rolling the ball square and leaving Aguero the simple task of converting.

Negredo made it five after an outrageous piece of skill saw him beat Michael Dawson on the edge of the penalty area.

The Spaniard flicked the ball through the defender's legs following a pass from Fernandinho and emphatically fired past Lloris.

Tottenham were unable to muster a reply and conceded a sixth in stoppage time when a raking long ball from substitute James Milner provided Navas with a one-on-one he coolly converted.