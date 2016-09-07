Premier League-NFL double-header planned for Spurs' new stadium

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy has raised the possibility of hosting a Premier League and NFL double-header on the same day once work on their new stadium is complete.

Spurs are aiming to be in their stadium, which will have a capacity of 61,000, ahead of the 2018-19 season.

In July, Tottenham announced a deal with NFL to host two games a season, with a retractable grass pitch for Premier League matches and an artificial surface underneath for American football.

Levy believes it is possible to host both sports on the same day and is excited by the prospect of doing so.

"I don't think it's something we'd want to try in our first game, but that is certainly realistic," he told ESPN.

"How exciting, the idea of having the two biggest leagues in the world from a television perspective – fantastic – play on the same day."

NFL's executive vice-president Mark Waller added: "One of the idle thoughts we have at the moment is whether you would really be able to play an NFL fixture and a Premier League game on the same day as a double-header.

"It wouldn't be absolutely out of the question. I don't think you'd want to do it on a regular basis, but on a unique feature, it might be a really interesting idea."