Premier League Preview: Burnley v Leicester

After a 4-3 defeat at Tottenham on March 21, Leicester found themselves bottom of the table, seven points from safety.

Since that reverse, however, wins over West Ham, West Brom and Swansea City have breathed new life into their bid to avoid immediate relegation back to the Championship.

Pearson's side now sit 18th, behind Hull City by virtue of one goal's difference, while Saturday's hosts Burnley have replaced them at the foot of the table.

"We've been in decent form, we have to maintain that. Remaining games will impact those around us, but we must stay focused," Pearson said.

"I want to focus on impact of our own form. We've worked very hard all season.

"We've given ourselves a better chance than we had three weeks ago. The majority of the games we have left will have a direct bearing over us and the sides around us."

Leicester were promoted as champions of the second tier last season while Burnley finished as runners-up.

Pearson's men took four points from their opponents in 2013-14, while Ross Wallace's stoppage-time free-kick earned Burnley a 2-2 draw in the reverse fixture back in October.

Former Turf Moor favourite David Nugent is a doubt with a calf injury, while Marcin Wasilewski is also a concern after being replaced at half-time of the 2-0 win over Swansea last time out.

Since last month's 1-0 victory over Manchester City, Burnley have taken one point from four matches and failed to score in that time, but manager Sean Dyche insists he is not concerned, as he goes in search of a win that could see them climb as high as 15th.

"We had a spell earlier in the season that was like that," he said. "That's why I have got faith, because we came through it and we were scoring two a game for a spell.

"That's gone quiet on that front but most teams from 10th in the table and below have had spells like that. It can be that kind of league but of course it's important that we nip it in the bud and come out of it.

"We have been creating chances so therefore the belief is there that when you are creating chances you will take them at some point, but we have to take them sooner rather than later."

Dyche will be forced to alter his starting XI as Ashley Barnes serves a suspension for his red card at Everton, with the fit-again Matt Taylor a possible replacement on the left-hand side of midfield.