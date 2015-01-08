Premier League Preview: Burnley v QPR

QPR were thumped 3-0 at home by third-tier Sheffield United at the weekend, as they exited the competition at the third round.

The manner of the defeat will worry Redknapp, although he will be prioritising Premier League survival over any cup exploits this season.

QPR - who have lost all nine of their away league games in 2014-15 - currently lie 16th in the table ahead of their trip to Turf Moor and are two points clear of the bottom three, which includes Sean Dyche's Burnley.

Following Sunday's heavy defeat, Redknapp is keen to move on and focus his players' attention for the crucial Burnley clash.

"I made a lot of changes, we tried something different, it didn't work," he said in a press conference on Thursday. "It's not a case of getting a response, they've been excellent, we've had a good run.

"I wouldn't blame the lads who came in, we tried something different. It's history now, that one, and we look forward to Burnley.

"It's a big game for us. Burnley came up with us and Leicester. They're a good team, I've said all along they're a good outfit.

"I'm impressed with the job Sean has done at Burnley, it's a tough game. We have to start picking up points away from home. It's a challenge, I'm looking forward to it and it has the makings of a real good game."

QPR are still without Sandro (knee) and Yun Suk-young (ankle), and will look to former Burnley striker Charlie Austin to provide their major goal threat.

Austin has 12 league strikes to his name this season - including one in the 2-0 victory in the reverse fixture back in December - and it remains to be seen whether Burnley captain Jason Shackell will return from a calf problem in time to try and contain the in-form forward.

Should Shackell remain unavailable, Ben Mee will likely continue at centre-half alongside Michael Keane, who made his loan move from Manchester United permanent on Thursday, while fellow defender Kevin Long is out for the season after rupturing the anterior cruciate in his knee during the 3-3 draw at Newcastle United.

Sam Vokes came off the bench on Monday to rescue a 1-1 draw and an FA Cup third-round replay with Tottenham - the striker's first goal in over nine months following a serious knee injury sustained last March.

The Wales international could come into contention for a start up front alongside Danny Ings, but he faces competition from Ashley Barnes, who has three goals in his last five league outings.

Burnley continue to have fitness doubts over midfielder David Jones, who missed the draw with Spurs through illness, as well as Michael Duff (calf) and Matt Taylor (Achilles), as Dyche's men look to climb above their opponents - and possibly out of the bottom three - with a win on Saturday.