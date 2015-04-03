Premier League Preview: Burnley v Tottenham

Burnley are in 18th position with just eight games remaining, but the Lancashire club sit just a point adrift of safety.

Sunday's contest with top-four hopefuls Spurs and next week's match against Arsenal will complete a run where Burnley have played the Premier League's current top eight in consecutive games.

Having taken four points from that run so far, manager Dyche is confident of giving Spurs a tough game at Turf Moor and says the surprise victory over Manchester City last month is proof they can mix it with the best.

"I have total belief that we will be in the Premier League," he said.

"We have had a run of games where people said we wouldn't get a point. Well, we've got four and we want more.

"We know we need to win more games. We beat Manchester City, but we need more of that.

"Tottenham and Arsenal are certainly tough games, but we will be ready."

The match marks the fourth encounter between the teams this season, with Tottenham needing a replay to beat Burnley in the FA Cup third round.

Spurs were also 2-1 victors in December's reverse fixture.

Harry Kane scored one of his 19 Premier league goals this season in that match and bagged a hat-trick in the 4-3 win over Leicester City last time out.

The striker will be further buoyed having scored on his England debut in the 4-0 Euro 2016 qualifying fixture against Lithuania last Friday, before making his full bow against Italy on Tuesday.

Kane was not the only Tottenham player to enjoy the international break, with Ryan Mason also making his England debut, while Andros Townsend was on the scoresheet in Turin and Christian Eriksen picked up his 50th Denmark cap.

Tottenham are six points adrift of fourth-placed Manchester United in the race for the UEFA Champions League, but head coach Mauricio Pochettino is hopeful the returning internationals can take their confidence into the Burnley fixture.

"The English players and others with their international teams have put in good performances," he said.

"It's always difficult after the international break but today all the players are with us and we're starting to prepare for the trip to Burnley.

"We need to make it a good performance and win the game."

Spurs will be without goalkeeper Hugo Lloris (leg), while Roberto Soldado (knee) is unlikely to return.

Stephen Ward (ankle) will hope to feature for Burnley, but the game is likely to come too soon for Matt Taylor (Achilles).