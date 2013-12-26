Premier League Preview: Man City v Crystal Palace

Manuel Pellegrini's free-scoring side have been unstoppable at home in the Premier League this season, winning all nine top-flight games and scoring 37 goals in the process.

Thursday's 2-1 victory over Liverpool, who were league leaders ahead of the clash, underlined City's title credentials once again as they seek to win back the crown they lost to rivals Manchester United last season.

History in this fixture is also on City's side, with the hosts having won their last four matches against Palace, while they have not been beaten by the London club for 12 years.

However, you have to go back to January 2005 for the last top-flight clash between the two sides and the last time they met in any competition was in the League Cup back in 2009.

City's leading scorer Sergio Aguero remains on the sidelines due a calf injury and it remains to be seen if his fellow Argentine Martin Demichelis is available to return after missing out against Liverpool due to a knock.

Micah Richards (hamstring) and Stevan Jovetic (knock) will once again be unavailable.

Palace make the journey north buoyed by a 1-0 Boxing Day win at Aston Villa that lifted them out of the relegation zone for the first time since September.

The London outfit have won three games since Tony Pulis was appointed as manager just over a month ago to raise hopes they can avoid the drop.

Marouane Chamakh will be available to return from suspension at the Etihad Stadium after the striker missed the win at Villa due to a one-match ban, while Dwight Gayle will be hoping to be given a start after scoring the winner in the Midlands.

Pulis still has a lengthy injury list to contend with as Adlene Guedioura (broken ribs), Jerome Thomas (groin), Jack Hunt (ankle), Paddy McCarthy (groin) and Glenn Murray (knee) all remain sidelined.

Stuart O'Keefe (knock) and Kagisho Dikgacoi (hamstring) are also doubts.