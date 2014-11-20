Premier League Preview: Newcastle v QPR

A run of five consecutive victories in all competitions before the international break lifted the gloom at St James' Park and eased the pressure on manager Alan Pardew.

Redknapp's QPR side travel to Tyneside this weekend with the aim of bringing Newcastle back down to earth and ending their dismal away form since returning to the Premier League.

The experienced Redknapp revealed during his time at Portsmouth that he turned down the chance to take over at Newcastle, but he holds the club in high regard.

Redknapp is happy that Pardew has turned things around, but is determined to ensure his side make further strides by ending their wait for a first point on their travels in the top flight at the expense of Newcastle.

"Newcastle is one of the great clubs in English football - 50,000 Geordies every week with their black and white stripes on, they love their club," said the former Tottenham boss.

"I am pleased for Alan but hopefully we can go up there and get a good result this weekend."

QPR twice squandered a lead to draw 2-2 with champions Manchester City last time out, having beaten Aston Villa 2-0 in their previous home match before losing 2-1 at leaders Chelsea.

Redknapp is in no doubt there is more to come from his side and expects them to avoid an immediate return to the Championship.

"We've played very well in the last four games, put in four good performances. We've been playing well, which is good," he added.

"I kept saying that it takes time for players to settle," he said. "We had a few new ones come in, some players from abroad, and they needed time.

"We didn't have the players in place for pre-season, so it has taken a bit of time. But I am happy with the way we are playing at the moment and I feel that we will keep improving. We've got a big chance of staying up, and I think we will."

Newcastle have not been beaten by QPR since back in 1995, with the St James' Park club winning six of the eight meetings since then.

The London club will be attempting to breach a Newcastle defence that has conceded just one goal in their five-game winning streak.

Newcastle trio Fabricio Coloccini (calf), Rolando Aarons (hamstring) and Cheick Tiote (calf/shin) have been ruled out of Saturday's encounter, while Steven Taylor (knee) is a major doubt.

Gabriel Obertan (thigh) and Mehdi Abeid (broken toe) are also sidelined, along with knee-injury victims Davide Santon and Siem de Jong.

Redknapp, meanwhile, revealed that midfielder Adel Taarabt is nursing a groin strain.