Premier League Preview: Tottenham v West Ham

Following a run of four games without victory, which included a 4-0 FA Cup exit at the hands of West Brom last weekend, Allardyce's position has come under scrutiny.

The former Blackburn Rovers boss has had a mixed relationship with the Upton Park faithful, with some crticising his preferred style of play, and Allardyce's contract is up at the end of the season.

However, as West Ham target a fourth win from their last five meetings with their London neighbours, Allardyce revealed he had paid the speculation no attention this week.

"There was speculation last season, the same as this season, I think there always will be," said the 60-year-old, who will be without new signing Nene (match fitness), Andy Carroll (knee) and the suspended Morgan Amalfitano.

"It seems to me it occurs if and when you get a bad result.

"I don't listen to it. It's not my desire to listen to praise or criticism. I like to be professional and work with the people within the football club to try and get the best out of them. I hear things but I don't take any notice of it.

"We need to rekindle our winning mentality. We've been playing very well recently, but haven't been collecting enough wins.

"We have to maintain that level to qualify for Europe and certainly beating the big boys will be difficult but not impossible."

Allardyce will have Matt Jarvis, Winston Reid and James Collins back available after fitness concerns as West Ham look to close the five-point gap to Spurs in sixth.

Mauricio Pochettino's side were held 1-1 in the UEFA Europa League by Fiorentina on Thursday with the draw kicking off an important few days for the club.

Following this weekend's derby, Spurs return to Florence for the second leg of their European tie before contesting the League Cup final against Chelsea.

"It's a critical period as we have a lot of finals," said Pochettino, who has a clean bill of health ahead of this weekend's clash.

"Sunday is a final, Thursday is a final, next Sunday is the cup final.

"It's true we have very tough games. We need all our energy and to be focused in every game."