Premier League Preview: West Brom v Liverpool

Rodgers' side were below par at Wembley on Sunday, losing 2-1 to Aston Villa despite taking the lead through Philippe Coutinho.

Seven points behind Manchester City with a game in hand, Liverpool still harbour slim hopes of finishing inside the top four, and Rodgers is refusing to dwell on the defeat to Villa.

"Our ambition is to be better and plan forward, that means bringing in players in the summer. Plans to do that are well under way," he said.

"We want to finish the season strong and take that momentum into the following season. We have to fight for the top four until the very end."

"If other clubs make mistakes then we have to ensure we're ready to take advantage.

"The expectancy is huge, but I can't fault the players for what they give. Last week was a disappointment but they have worked very well in training."

Rodgers - buoyed by Jordan Henderson signing a new long-term deal on Thursday - is still without Mamadou Sakho (hamstring), Lucas Leiva (thigh) and Daniel Sturridge (knock) for Saturday's trip to The Hawthorns, while Jon Flanagan and Adam Lallana are nearing returns after respective knee and groin problems.

Liverpool's hosts West Brom surprised many last time out by travelling to a resurgent Crystal Palace and coming away with a 2-0 victory.

After three successive defeats - with 10 goals conceded in the process - it was a welcome return to winning ways for Tony Pulis' side, and assistant head coach David Kemp is looking for a repeat showing this weekend.

"It was a big win for us after two disappointing performances in the two previous home games against QPR and Leicester," Kemp told the club's official website.

"So to go there and produce the display we did was very good. I don't know if it was a case of relief but we don't want to be losing games after what happened in the previous two.

"We'd been pretty consistent since we've been here and they were a shock to the system because they were disappointing results and performances.

"We had to get back on track and fair play to the lads, they did it. People start writing you off - you have a couple of defeats and people start putting the boot in.

"The lads showed great character as well to go and get the right result. We have to do that again."

Youssouf Mulumbu completes a three-match suspension on Saturday, while Andre Wisdom is ineligible to face his parent club and Craig Dawson is a doubt with a knee injury.