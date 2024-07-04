Premier League set for FIVE major rule changes as automated offsides get the green light

Manchester City will be bidding to make it a mammoth five Premier League wins in a row

The Premier League are set to introduce brand new rules ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

Manchester City will be bidding to make it five titles in a row when the season swings in action come August after they pipped Arsenal for a second successive year. With automated offsides a hot topic at Euro 2024, Premier League clubs will be helped by the technology in just one of the confirmed implemented changes.

We here at FourFourTwo can't imagine all of the proposed rules will come to fruition but we can see plenty of discussion, with some confirmed and some just in the infancy of the proposed rule-makers. So what are the others?

WATCH | Why England Better Than They Looked Against Slovakia

We know automated offsides are on their way but did you know team news is set to change? Premier League clubs will be forced to submit their team sheets 15 minutes earlier than last season in a bid to fall in line with UEFA's regulations as seen in the Champions League and Europa League.

Goalkeepers could be handed more time with the ball in their hands too, with a proposed change increasing the limit from six seconds to eight in total. Shot-stoppers are rarely penalised for this but this could take timewasting to another level if it is approved by the Premier League ahead of next season.

Euro 2024 has impressively implemented a clamp down on dissent with only team captains allowed to speak to referees about their decision-making. Yellow cards have instantly been shown to players who fail to abide by the rules and we for one are fully behind respect for the officials at the top level.

The most baffling of the proposed changes is around goalkeeping timewasting. Corners could be awarded to the other team if referees deem that those between the sticks have purposedly ticked down the clock to gain an unfair advantage.

