Premier League set for FIVE major rule changes as automated offsides get the green light
Premier League officials have confirmed multiple rule changes ahead of the brand-new 2024/25 season
The Premier League are set to introduce brand new rules ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.
Manchester City will be bidding to make it five titles in a row when the season swings in action come August after they pipped Arsenal for a second successive year. With automated offsides a hot topic at Euro 2024, Premier League clubs will be helped by the technology in just one of the confirmed implemented changes.
We here at FourFourTwo can't imagine all of the proposed rules will come to fruition but we can see plenty of discussion, with some confirmed and some just in the infancy of the proposed rule-makers. So what are the others?
WATCH | Why England Better Than They Looked Against Slovakia
We know automated offsides are on their way but did you know team news is set to change? Premier League clubs will be forced to submit their team sheets 15 minutes earlier than last season in a bid to fall in line with UEFA's regulations as seen in the Champions League and Europa League.
Goalkeepers could be handed more time with the ball in their hands too, with a proposed change increasing the limit from six seconds to eight in total. Shot-stoppers are rarely penalised for this but this could take timewasting to another level if it is approved by the Premier League ahead of next season.
Euro 2024 has impressively implemented a clamp down on dissent with only team captains allowed to speak to referees about their decision-making. Yellow cards have instantly been shown to players who fail to abide by the rules and we for one are fully behind respect for the officials at the top level.
The most baffling of the proposed changes is around goalkeeping timewasting. Corners could be awarded to the other team if referees deem that those between the sticks have purposedly ticked down the clock to gain an unfair advantage.
Matthew is a Freelance Journalist and has racked up bylines for Manchester United, Manchester Evening News, GOAL and SPORTbible to name a few. A long-term sufferer of Scunthorpe United, he currently resides in the north-west after escaping the smog of North Lincolnshire.