Manchester United announce new multi-year shirt sponsorship deal with Snapdragon - but who are they?

Manchester United recently released their brand-new home shirt for the 2024/25 season with Snapdragon plastered along the front.

For most of us UK supporters, Snapdragon will be a name not known by many, but used quietly by most of us who have access to modern-day technology. The US-based telecom giants create CPU devices that are widely inserted into our mobile phones, laptops and more recently, electric vehicles.

After previous sponsor TeamViewer announced they would not be renewing with the club in 2022, Manchester United had to go back out into the market and were not likely to be short of offers. But the question remains, who are Snapdragon and what do they do?

WATCH | Why Khvicha Kvaratskhelia Is So Good

Qualcomm Snapdragon was established in November 2007 and boasts Apple as one of its biggest customers, with the tech giants selling a whopping 438 million products a year on average. Their 5G chips will be used in all iPhone products until 2026 and Snapdragon has recently begun to release their own technology too.

The tech giants 'presented' the Reds Devils' trip Stateside and the game was even played in San Diego's Snapdragon Stadium against Wrexham. Manchester United will return to play Real Betis on 31 July. Some suggestions have also been that the new-look stadium could even be sold to be named Snapdragon Old Trafford along the line.

Snapdragon appear on the new United shirts (Image credit: Adidas)

All three of Manchester United's shirts for the 2024/25 season will boast Snapdragon across the front and their £60m a year deal will see them represent the Premier League giants for the next three years in total. Erik ten Hag's side will debut the kits in pre-season when they travel to Norway, Scotland and the US.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“We could have done a deal with the Premier League centrally," Snapdragon CMO Don McGuire explained. "We could have done a deal just with F1 versus going in at the team level. But philosophically, teams are where passion is. People love teams, they love drivers, they love players.

"They don’t necessarily care about the league. The league is just there to set rules and put on a show. So, we chose Manchester United for several reasons. One is scale: United have 1.1billion fans worldwide.”

More Manchester United stories

Manchester United: Dan Ashworth's transfer in-tray after sporting director finally starts work

Manchester United hold ‘positive talks’ with Copa America star as transfer gains traction: report

Manchester United agreement expected for Matthijs De Ligt deal, following contract talks: report