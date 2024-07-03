Manchester United announce new multi-year shirt sponsorship deal with Snapdragon - but who are they?

Manchester United have changed their front-of-shirt sponsor ahead of the 2024/25 season

Manchester United recently released their brand-new home shirt for the 2024/25 season with Snapdragon plastered along the front.

For most of us UK supporters, Snapdragon will be a name not known by many, but used quietly by most of us who have access to modern-day technology. The US-based telecom giants create CPU devices that are widely inserted into our mobile phones, laptops and more recently, electric vehicles.

