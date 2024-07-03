Manchester United dealt further blow in Jean-Clair Todibo pursuit: report

Manchester United have been dealt a further blow in their pursuit of Jean-Clair Todibo.

Todibo, 24, was touted for a potential move to Old Trafford this summer given INEOS' close ties with Ligue 1 side Nice. Majority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has since confirmed that the Red Devils would not be pursuing a move for the France international after rules over multi-club ownership from UEFA came to light.

INEOS are still said to be searching for a way to satisfy UEFA to ensure that both Manchester United and Nice can compete in the Europa League next season after claims were made that Ratcliffe was still heavily involved in the day-to-day running of both sides.

WATCH | We Went To America's Craziest Derby - On The Ground With New York City FC

Todibo has since seen increased interest after Manchester United cooled their attempts to buy him, with fellow Premier League outfit West Ham United having now seen an offer rejected for him, according to The Athletic.

The bid, which is reported to be in the region of £30million, has been swiftly turned down by the French side who are still said to be keen on cashing in on the talented 24-year-old this summer, but only for the correct price.

In January 2021, Todibo left Barcelona to join Nice, initially on loan but that summer, both clubs agreed to make the transfer a permanent one. He has since played 119 games and scored one goal for Francesco Farioli's men.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Asked about links with Manchester United this summer, Todibo told The Telegraph: "Honestly I don’t want to talk about [my future] because of my respect for the fans here and the club also, but we had a little discussion, for sure."

After struggling at Barcelona as a teenager, the France international also insisted on how he now feels in a completely different headspace overall. "I think that’s not the reason," he added. "The reason was I was 18 when I went to Barcelona. Now I am 24, I am married, I have two kids.

"My mind is different. I am a national team player. I have to think a little bit more. The life that I want to have means I’m much more thoughtful about what I do."

More Manchester United stories

Manchester United: Dan Ashworth's transfer in-tray after sporting director finally starts work

Manchester United hold ‘positive talks’ with Copa America star as transfer gains traction: report

Manchester United agreement expected for Matthijs De Ligt deal, following contract talks: report