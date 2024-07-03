Manchester United dealt further blow in Jean-Clair Todibo pursuit: report

Manchester United are known to be long-term admirers of the 24-year-old Nice defender

Manchester United have been dealt a further blow in their pursuit of Jean-Clair Todibo.

Todibo, 24, was touted for a potential move to Old Trafford this summer given INEOS' close ties with Ligue 1 side Nice. Majority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has since confirmed that the Red Devils would not be pursuing a move for the France international after rules over multi-club ownership from UEFA came to light.

