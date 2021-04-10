Premier League transfer news: Tottenham and Arsenal set to battle it out for Feyenoord midfielder

Tottenham are reportedly prepared to join arch-rivals Arsenal in their pursuit of Feyenoord’s Orkun Kokcu.

The midfielder is attracting interest from all over Europe and has long been on the Gunners’ radar.

Now, according to Mail Online, Spurs are also said to be keeping tabs on the 20-year-old.

A Turkish international, Kokcu came through the youth ranks at Feyenoord and has already made 65 appearances for the 15-time Dutch champions.

Spurs have reportedly touched base with Kokcu’s representatives and asked to be kept up-to-date with developments surrounding his future.

While Spurs could move on from the under-pressure Jose Mourinho at the end of this season, they are expected to maintain their interest in Kokcu regardless.

Arsenal reportedly tried to sign Kokcu last year, before he penned a new five-year contract with Feyenoord. Sevilla, Leeds and Leicester are also rumoured to have been interested, and it is thought that a fee of £20 million may be enough to get a deal done (via Metro).

Still in the hunt for a top four finish, Spurs could yet be able to offer Kokcu Champions League football, but Arsenal’s hopes of reaching next season’s competition hinge on them winning the Europa League, in which their quarter-final tie with Slavia Prague is all square after a 1-1 first leg draw.

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and get your first five issues for just £5 for a limited time only - all the features, exclusive interviews, long reads and quizzes - for a cheaper price!

READ NEXT

EURO 2020 KITS New away shirts released by Adidas for Germany, Hungary, Belgium, Spain, Russia and Sweden

RICHARD JOLLY France have to be favourites for Euro 2020, despite what the bookies say

THREE LIONS SQUAD FourFourTwo writers pick who they'd take this summer