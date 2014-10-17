President Al-Khelaifi says PSG is Cavani's home

Cavani has been linked with Premier League clubs Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool, after reportedly being no longer keen to remain at the Ligue 1 powerhouses.

But Qatari businessman Al-Khelaifi outwardly backed his striker, claiming the former Napoli man belonged in Paris.

"PSG is Cavani's home," Al-Khelaifi said.

"Edinson remains an excellent and great professional.

"He gives 100 per cent; you just have to look at his attitude on the pitch. He runs and defends like crazy.

"He's a real fighter who is ready to die for PSG.

"He's incredibly generous with his efforts and always works hard for the team, without thinking about his himself or his personal statistics."

Al-Khelaifi said Cavani was a player of high integrity, and that he supported him to stay with the French champions.

"I support him totally, as I do all my players," he added.

"Edinson Cavani fans love him too, as they know he's a player who never cheats or shirks.

"He repays their faith with his total commitment to the club."

PSG captain Thiago Silva also threw his weight behind the campaign to keep Cavani happy, hailing the front man.

"Edi always makes huge sacrifices for the team," the Brazil international said.

"He runs a lot and he is prepared to give everything for his side."

Cavani will lead the line for PSG when they travel to Lens on Friday.