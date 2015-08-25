Preud'homme seeking divine intervention against United

Michel Preud'homme believes his Club Brugge side are in need of a miracle to overturn their first-leg deficit against Manchester United and progress to the UEFA Champions League group stages.

The Belgian Pro League champions took the lead in the first leg of the play-off round tie at Old Trafford last Tuesday through a Michael Carrick own goal but saw United turn things around thanks to Memphis Depay's brace and a late strike from Marouane Fellaini, which came after Brandon Mechele had been sent off for Brugge.

Brugge welcome Louis van Gaal's men to Jan Breydel Stadium on Wednesday and, although the Premier League side appeared short of firepower in last Saturday's 0-0 draw with Newcastle United, Preud'homme is pessimistic over his team's chances.

"Miracles happen sometimes, but they are two goals in front and they are a very professional team," Preud'homme said.

"To get a miracle, you need to be perfect and you need the other to not play at his best potential. We have a lot of players out, too.

"If we want to have a chance, we have to be perfect. It will be very difficult, but let's pray.

"This United team can live with pressure.

"They have it each day, each minute in each game. When you see this team playing, they play on their quality, against Tottenham, against Newcastle, against us. They keep doing the same.

"I don't think they'll have more pressure if we score, but it's important for our confidence if we score."