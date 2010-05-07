Previews: Joe Cole staying, says Ancelotti

Chelsea manager Carlo Ancelotti said he expects Joe Cole to remain at the club next season ahead of the club's league title decider against Wigan Athletic on Sunday.

"I think that Joe Cole will stay here, and I rarely make a mistake," Ancelotti said on the club website.

"In January I said nobody will come, and nobody came, and I think Joe will stay. We have 10 days to wait because the club will speak with Joe Cole and the other players that are at the end of their contracts after the (FA) Cup final."

Midfielder John Mikel Obi has undergone minor knee surgery after picking up an injury against Bolton last month and will take no part in Sunday's match.

Manchester United defender Jonny Evans has signed a new four-year contract, the club said on Friday.

"I am delighted to have signed a new contract," Evans told the club website.

"I've supported Manchester United all my life and it's a great honour to be able to continue to wear the badge of this great club. I'd like to thank the staff, players and fans for their continued support in my development."

United, who are currently one point behind league-leaders Chelsea, host Stoke on Sunday.

Defender Gael Clichy could return to the Arsenal squad for their game against Europa League finalists Fulham, but manager Arsene Wenger said none of his other injured players are fit to come back.

"There is a small chance for Clichy, everyone else is still out," Wenger told the club website. "We always work hard in training and of course when you cannot rotate then you do get those kinds of injuries.

"(Andrei) Arshavin should be okay and should be capable to start against Fulham. (Robin) Van Persie too."

Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Heurelho Gomes and defender Ledley King are doubts for their season finale at Burnley. "He has a thigh strain, but if he's OK, he'll play," manager Harry Redknapp said on the club website.

Injury-plagued King, who has featured in Tottenham's last two games against Bolton Wanderers and Manchester City, is unlikely to make it three in a row.

"It's been fantastic to get two games out of him this week but I don't know if he'll be fit for Sunday," Redknapp said.

Liverpool defender Glen Johnson, who has suffered an injury-ravaged first season at Anfield, is a doubt for Sunday's game against Hull City. "I'm pushing to be fit for the weekend but it's a bit doubtful at the moment," he told club website.

Jamie Carragher and Maxi Rodriguez are also facing a race against time to be fit for the encounter.

"They picked up knocks on Sunday and haven't trained with the team as yet," Liverpool assistant manager Sammy Lee said.

"It's still early days and we're not sure whether they'll be ready for the weekend, we're ju