Preziosi: Genoa trying to sign Iturbe

President Enrico Preziosi revealed Genoa are working hard to convince Juan Iturbe to join the club on loan for the 2015-16 season.

Genoa are desperate to sign 22-year-old Iturbe, who struggled to make an impact last season after Roma spent around €22million to prise the Argentinian forward away from Hellas Verona.

The arrivals of Mohamed Salah and Iago Falque are expected to limit Iturbe's game time and Genoa are hoping to pounce.

"We are working seriously and trying to convince Iturbe to come to Genoa," Preziosi was quoted as telling Mediaset Premium.

"We're pushing hard and he is hesitant. There is that moment of reflection that he will take with his agent, then I hope next week everything can be clearer."

Iturbe scored two goals in 27 Serie A appearances last term.