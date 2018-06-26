Pride at stake for Courtois and Belgium

Thibaut Courtois says there’s plenty of pride at stake when Belgium and England meet to determine who wins Group G on Thursday.

Both teams have confirmed passage to the knockout phases already, and Roberto Martinez has claimed he could make a number of changes for the dead rubber, with injuries and possible suspensions to consider.

Many have suggested that finishing top of the group could be a disadvantage with the way the draw could map out, but Courtois says it is important to continue building momentum throughout a tournament.

"I don't think it matters if you finish second or first. But if you want to have that winning feeling, it's best to keep winning,” he said.

"For me, there is pride at stake. I don't want to go back to England in July with a losing feeling.

"It's about prestige because they have a lot of guys we know and we have a lot of guys they know."

Japan, Senegal and Colombia are all possible opponents for Belgium and England in the round of 16.