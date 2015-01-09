Primeira Liga: Estoril 1 Moreirense 1

The two mid-table sides went into the clash off the back of losses and it was Estoril who got off to a better start at the Estadio Antonio Coimbra da Mota with defender Ruben giving them the lead after 38 minutes.



However, Moreirense needed just one second half minute to draw level with Vitor Gomes netting his second goal of the season to earn his side a point.



In a tight contest, Estoril edged the possession statistics 54 percent to 46 but it was Moreirense who had three more shots than the home side.



The result leaves Estoril in 11th place on 19 points, while Moreirense (21 points) remain in the top half of the table, sitting in 9th spot.