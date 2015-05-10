Primeira Liga Review: Martinez double guides Porto as Lopetegui loses his cool

Jackson Martinez inspired Porto's 2-0 win over Gil Vicente with a brace, moving Julen Lopetegui's men back to within three points of pacesetters Benfica with two matches to go.

The Colombia international put the home side ahead after just 12 minutes as an inevitable home win looked to be on track.

Despite their dominance, though, Porto struggled to find a way past their visitors again, until a moment of pure inspiration from Martinez four minutes from the end rounded things off, as the striker teed himself up for a brilliant overhead-kick.

Lopetegui's post-match press conference proved to be rather more spectacular, as the Spanish coach spoke of a loss of respect for Benfica coach Jorge Jesus and hit out at the Portuguese press.

Sporting Lisbon extended their unbeaten run in the league to nine matches, though they could only claim a 1-1 draw at Estoril, Ewerton securing a point in the 55th minute.

The result matters little to Marco Silva's side, however, after they had already secured third place.

A double from Arsenio helped Moreirense to a 3-1 defeat of struggling Vitoria Setubal, but the away side remain three points above the bottom two thanks to Gil Vicente's defeat at Porto.

And in the day's early kick-off, Arouca and Boavista played out a 0-0 draw.