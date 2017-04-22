Prolific Messi, unbeaten Zidane and the best Clasico Opta stats

Real Madrid take on Barcelona on Sunday in a Clasico that could prove decisive in LaLiga's title race.

Zinedine Zidane's men are three points clear of their eternal rivals heading into Sunday's clash, and they possess a game in hand.

The match at the Santiago Bernabeu is about much more than two title contenders squaring off, though.

It is about Lionel Messi meeting Cristiano Ronaldo, with the Barca attacker well ahead of his Madrid nemesis in the goalscoring charts.

It is about Barcelona coach Luis Enrique facing the team where he really made a name for himself during his playing career before switching allegiances and moving to Camp Nou.

It is about unexpected heroes coming to the rescue for their respective sides, such as Jeremy Mathieu and Sergio Ramos.

Ahead of what will likely be a crunch Clasico, we take a look at some of the best Opta stats.

72 - Madrid have beaten Barca 72 times in LaLiga history. No team has a better record against the Catalans.

68 - Barcelona have recorded 68 wins over Madrid in the Spanish top flight, more than any other opponent.

21 - With his hat-trick in 2014, Messi surpassed Alfredo Di Stefano (18) as Clasico top scorer with 21 goals.

15 - Keylor Navas has conceded 15 goals against Barcelona in LaLiga, at least six more than against any other side in the competition.

13 - Gerard Pique has lost just three out of 13 Clasico encounters at the Bernabeu in all competitions, winning seven and drawing the remaining three.

12 - Ronaldo has only scored five goals in 12 matches against Barca on home soil, three of them from the penalty spot.

5 - Karim Benzema has scored five goals in his last five Clasicos at the Bernabeu.

4 - Ramos has scored four headers against Barca in LaLiga, more than he has managed against any other side.

3 - Mathieu has scored three goals in his last four starts against Madrid, all three with his head.

0 - Zidane has not lost in his two first Clasicos as Madrid coach, winning one and drawing the other. The last coach not to lose any of his first three was Radomir Antic in 1992, who triumphed once and drew two.