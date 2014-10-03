Promes named in Netherlands squad

The Spartak Moscow winger has made just once appearance for the full national team to date - in a 2-0 friendly defeat to France in March.

But, with Fenerbahce forward Dirk Kuyt announcing his retirement from international football earlier on Friday after a decade representing Netherlands, head coach Guus Hiddink has opted to bring the 22-year-old back into the frame for the Group A clashes with Kazakhstan and Iceland.

Olympiacos forward Ibrahim Afellay retains his place in the 25-man party after he was a late addition to Netherlands' last squad for the matches with Italy and the Czech Republic in the last international break.

With Ron Vlaar (calf) still absent through injury, Celtic centre-back Virgil van Dijk is once more included and he will hope to make his Netherlands bow.

However, there is no place for Hamburg's attacking midfielder Rafael van der Vaart, who had previously returned to the squad after missing the World Cup with a calf injury.

Netherlands host Kazakhstan in Amsterdam on October 10, before heading to Reykjavik to face Iceland three days later.

Squad in full:

Goalkeepers: Jasper Cillessen (Ajax), Tim Krul (Newcastle United), Jeroen Zoet (PSV)

Defenders: Daley Blind (Manchester United), Jeffrey Bruma (PSV), Stefan de Vrij (Lazio), Daryl Janmaat (Newcastle United), Bruno Martins Indi (Porto), Erik Pieters (Stoke City), Gregory van der Wiel (Paris Saint-Germain), Virgil van Dijk (Celtic), Joel Veltman (Ajax)

Midfielders: Ibrahim Afellay (Olympiacos), Jordy Clasie (Feyenoord), Nigel de Jong (Milan), Leroy Fer (QPR), Davy Klaassen (Ajax), Luciano Narsingh (PSV), Quincy Promes (Spartak Moscow), Arjen Robben (Bayern Munich), Wesley Sneijder (Galatasaray), Georginio Wijnaldum (PSV)

Forwards: Klaas-Jan Huntelaar (Schalke), Jeremain Lens (Dynamo Kiev), Robin van Persie (Manchester United)