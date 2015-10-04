Proud Rodgers hails 'very good point' against Everton

Brendan Rodgers has insisted he is proud of his Liverpool players after they picked up what he described as "a very good point" against Everton in the Merseyside derby.

Danny Ings' header was cancelled out by a Romelu Lukaku strike in a 1-1 draw at Goodison Park, meaning the Anfield side have won only one of their last six Premier League games.

Rodgers has been under intense pressure over the form of his Liverpool team, but claimed to be more than satisfied with the result on Sunday.

"It is a very good point," he told Sky Sports. "It is a difficult place to come.

"I thought that we were the better team in the first half, [mounted] a real threat and we deservedly took lead. I am disappointed with the [Everton] goal as it was our mistake.

"In the second half, we knew we would come under pressure and the game became counter-attacking for us. I am proud of the players.

"The motivation of the players was very high to come here. We know we are improving with each game but we can still be better with our passing. In the second half, we didn't keep the ball well enough when we won it back.

"There is no pressure for me. My worry is for the team and you have seen a response of how they feel. This is a team which has lost four of the real catalysts and there is a constant rebuilding going on here.

"We looked like we were getting better in our attack and defensively we were more cohesive."

The difficult fixtures will keep coming for Liverpool after the international break, with their next five league opponents being Tottenham, Southampton, Chelsea, Crystal Palace and Manchester City.