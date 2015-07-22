PSG 4 Fiorentina 2: Blanc's men too good

An impressive Paris Saint-Germain were far too good for Fiorentina at the International Champions Cup, winning 4-2 on Tuesday.

Jean-Kevin Augustin continued his good form with a brace, while Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Blaise Matuidi were also on the scoresheet at the Red Bull Arena in New Jersey.

Paulo Sousa's first game in charge of Fiorentina did not quite go to plan, as his side trailed 2-0 when Joaquin struck and 4-1 when Giuseppe Rossi netted a penalty.

After watching his youngsters beat Benfica 3-2, Laurent Blanc added some experience to his squad for their second outing.

Ibrahimovic, Gregory van der Wiel and Matuidi were all among the starting XI, while Mario Gomez was up front for Fiorentina.

For PSG, Thiago Silva, David Luiz and Edinson Cavani all watched on from the stands.

Fiorentina were unlucky not to go ahead in the 11th minute.

Nicolo Fazzi stepped up to take a 30-yard free-kick and his effort gave Kevin Trapp no chance, but the German goalkeeper was fortunate as he watched the strike hit his right post and bounce clear.

PSG kept possession well without looking particularly threatening, but Ibrahimovic almost gave them the lead just before the half-hour mark.

The Sweden star released Van der Wiel down the right before meeting the Dutchman's cross, yet he could only poke wide from inside the area.

That duo would combine again to set up the opening goal in the 35th minute.

Ibrahimovic fed out a pass to Van der Wiel, whose cross found Matuidi for the easiest of tap-ins.

Just six minutes later and it was 2-0 as Matuidi turned provider, splitting the defence with a through ball for Augustin to place into the bottom corner.

Fiorentina were the better of the teams early in the second half and Ante Rebic fired well wide from an angle when he perhaps should have done better.

They pulled a goal back on the hour-mark through Joaquin, whose 30-yard stunner gave Trapp no chance.

Khouma Babacar fired over in a one-on-one soon after and Fiorentina thought they had equalised moments after that, only for the offside flag to be raised.

Ibrahimovic scored the goal he deserved in the 69th minute with a first-time finish from a Lucas Moura cross.

Augustin completed his brace with a long-range effort that goalkeeper Ciprian Tatarusanu should have dealt with, ensuring Rossi's late penalty meant little.