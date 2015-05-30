PSG captain Silva in doubt for Coupe de France final

PSG captain Thiago Silva is no certainty to start in the Coupe de France final against Auxerre on Saturday, due to his niggling hamstring injury.

The Brazilian told reporters he has been training in the build-up for PSG's attempt to win a fourth title this season, but the centre-back remained in doubt on Friday.

"I feel good," Silva said.

"I have been training with my team-mates in the last few days.

"I will test myself again tonight, to see if I'm 100 per cent.

"If not, I will tell the coach to pick another player."

PSG coach Laurent Blanc said he was not afraid of Auxerre's potential to cause an almighty upset on Saturday.

Auxerre, who finished ninth in Ligue 2 this term, have a relatively strong history of success in the cup competition, with four trophies in 11 years from 1994 to 2005.

The 2003 final saw Auxerre defeat PSG 2-1 at the Stade de France, but Blanc said he held no fears of that result repeating.

Auxerre are winless in their past seven outings, limping into their first cup final in 10 years.

"No, we've never been scared of any opponent this year so we are not going to be for our last game," Blanc said.

"We do respect our opponent. We have prepared this game the same way we have prepared our games this season, even against Marseille or Lyon.

"We are not used to being scared of an opponent. It's not a lack of humility from our part it's our way of doing things.

"We focus on our own preparation to be at our very best.

"But we do take our opponent with a lot of respect.

"It's not because Auxerre are a Ligue 2 team that they don't deserve to be here. Quite the contrary.

"Auxerre are a specialist of the Coupe de France, I know it from experience. So we take them seriously but we are not scared of them, we are not shaking from fear. Just because it's not what we are as a team."

PSG have already claimed the Ligue 1, Coupe de la Ligue and Trophee des Champions this season.