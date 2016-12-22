PSG chairman has 'total confidence' in Emery

Paris Saint-Germain chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi insists he has "total confidence" in Unai Emery despite speculation over the head coach's future.

The Ligue 1 champions have produced inconsistent displays since the former Sevilla boss took over from Laurent Blanc and sit third in the table after 19 matches, five points behind leaders Nice.

Pressure has mounted on Emery in recent weeks, although a 5-0 thrashing of Lorient on Wednesday gave PSG a timely morale boost following a run of just one win in five games in all competitions.

Al-Khelaifi, however, says the 45-year-old would not have been sacked even if PSG had suffered a shock defeat to the league's bottom club.

"I've always said that I have total confidence in Unai Emery," he told Le Parisien. "He's one of the best coaches in Europe and he would have stayed even if we had lost against Lorient."

The suggestion that PSG have reached breaking point under the three-time Europa League winner has prompted rumours that former Manchester United boss Louis van Gaal could be in line for a shock appointment.

But Al-Khelaifi has dismissed the notion of a crisis at the club, saying: "It's is a big word that people use without knowing its meaning. The problem is motivation."