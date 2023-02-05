PSG confirm talks with Lionel Messi over contract extension for World Cup winner
Paris Saint-Germain have confirmed they are in talks with Lionel Messi over an extension, amid reports he could leave this summer
Paris Saint-Germain have confirmed they are in talls with Lionel Messi to extend the former Barcelona forward's contract at the Parc des Princes for an additional season, despite reports claiming that he will leave this summer.
Messi moved to PSG in the summer of 2021, signing a two-year deal with the French champions, with the option of a third.
Those two years are up in the summer and from January, the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has been free to negotiate with other clubs.
The 35-year-old had put off a decision on his future until after the World Cup, which he won with Argentina in Qatar late last year.
But amid rumours of a departure in the summer, PSG's sporting director Luis Campos told Telefoot: "At the moment, we are in discussions with Messi for his extension. I would like to keep him in this project, I can’t hide it.
This man is too good.📸❤️💙 #PSGTFC I 2-1 pic.twitter.com/ySR3yATNWmFebruary 4, 2023
"We are talking at the moment to achieve this goal, and continue to have him with us."
Messi has 26 goals and 28 assists in 58 games in all competitions for PSG.
Ben Hayward is Weekend Editor for FourFourTwo.
