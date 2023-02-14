PSG could lose Lionel Messi AND Neymar after growing tired of Brazilian’s attitude: report

The all-star PSG forward line of Neymar, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe could be disbanded this summer after reports that state two of them are on their way out of the French capital.

The Ligue 1 champions put together one of the most talented attacks ever assembled by bringing Messi to Paris in 2021 to join Neymar and Mbappe.

But the trio haven’t gelled as well as hoped and off-field tensions have frequently provided an unwanted distraction for the Parisian hierarchy.

PSG stars Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi and Neymar apparently don't get on…

Neymar and Kylian Mbappe (Image credit: Getty Images)

The most recent example was Neymar’s reported criticism of his team-mates and argument with sporting director Luis Campos (opens in new tab) after Saturday’s 3-1 defeat to Monaco.

In the wake of that incident, Foot Mercato (opens in new tab) wrote that PSG have decided to sell Neymar at the end of the season.

The club have been disappointed with the former Barcelona forward’s performances and his attitude, although it could be hard to find a buyer for a player who joined PSG for a world record €222m in 2017.

Neymar’s lucrative contract in Paris runs until June 2025 and he’s valued at €75m by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab).

Messi is out of contract this summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Brazilian might not be the only decorated star to depart this summer, though, as Messi’s future remains in doubt.

The World Cup winner is out of contract at the end of the season and although some reports have said he will extend his stay in France, Foot Mercato claim he’s leaning towards an exit.

Messi has enjoyed a good season at club level as well as on the international stage, scoring 15 goals in 25 appearances in all competitions for PSG.

But the biggest game of the season so far awaits on Tuesday night when they face Bayern Munich in the first leg of their Champions League last 16 clash.