PSG hot-prospect Nkunku signs on

Christmas came early for Christopher Nkunku after signing his first-ever professional contract with Paris-Saint Germain on Wednesday.

The 18-year-old midfielder joined the club's academy in July 2010 and is among the hottest prospects at the Ligue 1 champions.

Born and raised in Paris, Nkunku made his first-team debut against Shakhtar Donetsk on December 8 when he replaced Lucas in the 87th minute at Parc des Princes.

Nkunku was delighted to put pen to paper and said he looked forward to continuing his development at his boyhood club.

​"I am very happy that Paris is showing this confidence in me," Nkunku told PSG's official website.

"It's a great honour to be offered a professional contract in such an ambitious club. Playing alongside such great players is the perfect way to continue to improve."