PSG: Paris Saint-Germain could sensationally terminate Sergio Ramos's contract, according to French media

Paris Saint-Germain are preparing to cancel Sergio Ramos's contract, according to French outlet Le Parisien.

The legendary defender was one of a number of lucrative free signings over the summer for PSG, when he swapped the Spanish capital for the French, signing a deal that would see him in Ligue 1 until 2023. The 35-year-old has yet to appear in the navy of PSG - and patience is wearing thin with him him at the club.

Ramos missed Euro 2020 when Luis Enrique declined to select him following injury issues and these same problems have delayed his debut in French football. Ramos last played against Chelsea in the Champions League semi-final last season.

With Ramos thought to be a big presence in the PSG dressing room already and PSG already strong in the defensive department, the Qatar-backed club could cut their losses and buy him out of his deal early to move him on.

"Although the option is not on the agenda, the possibility of a termination is not science fiction. Paris has assumed that it has been able to make a mistake in its signing," say Le Parisien, who are seen by some fans as a mouthpiece for PSG.

"We know Ramos has had an injury," PSG sporting director Leonardo had been quoted as saying. "The Spanish press are playing games, we all knew he had a problem. We know what's happening here."

Ramos had an operation on his left knee in February and has already suffered injury relapses while in France. According to Le Parisien, PSG feel Ramos is too impatient to return, rushing himself back to injury before he's ready.

Manchester United were said to be interested in the veteran Spaniard, before signing his former Real Madrid partner Raphael Varane and ex-Madrid teammate Cristiano Ronaldo. Arsenal and Tottenham were both also mentioned in relation to his services but without concrete links.

Ramos turns 36 next March and has played 180 times for his country since 2005, scoring 23 goals. At Real Madrid he made 671 appearances, scoring 101 goals from the back.