Arsenal warned, as Real Madrid are coming for their star next: report

Arsenal, beware: Real Madrid have signed Trent Alexander-Arnold and now want to add a Gooner to the mix

LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 11: William Saliba of Arsenal celebrates scoring his teams first goal with teammates during the Pre-Season Friendly match between Arsenal FC and Olympique Lyonnais at Emirates Stadium on August 11, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)
Arsenal's squad celebrate a goal in a pre-season friendly. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Real Madrid are arguably the biggest side in world football, and players often struggle to say no to the Spanish giants, who have won 15 Champions League titles.

As Liverpool have seen, with the increasing likelihood that Trent Alexander-Arnold will join Real Madrid at the end of the season, Real have persuasion skills that few can match. Carlo Ancelotti’s side still have plenty to play for this season, sitting second in La Liga, behind rivals Barcelona on goal difference alone.

Meanwhile, in the Champions League, they face Arsenal in the quarter-finals. Off the field, they also have their eye on Arsenal, as they look set to make a move for one of Arsenal’s star players.

Real Madrid want William Saliba from Arsenal

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 2: William Saliba of Arsenal during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Manchester City FC at Emirates Stadium on February 2, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images)

Saliba has been immense for Arsenal this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

It has been reported by multiple outlets that Real Madrid are chasing a move for Arsenal’s talented centre-back William Saliba as they look to boost their defence, having ensured depth in attack with the signings of Kylian Mbappe and Endrick.

Alongside Alexander-Arnold, Real Madrid see Saliba, who ranked at no.3 in FourFourTwo's list of the best centre-backs in the world right now, as a top summer transfer target, although the 24-year-old will likely command a huge fee given his age and world-class ability.

William Saliba and Gabriel sat together in training

William Saliba and Gabriel sat together in training (Image credit: Getty Images)

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano added weight to the claims of several newspapers but also warned that no talks had begun.

Romano said: “Real Madrid like Saliba, we mentioned that; but there’s nothing more to say at the moment.”

Earlier this year, on Arsenal’s trip to Dubai, Saliba laughed off the comments of one fan who proclaimed “Saliba, Champions League, please. Never go [Real] Madrid”.

Given the age and injuries of Real Madrid’s defenders, a move for the Frenchman seems possible, but the price tag of the young centre-back may work in Arsenal’s favour.

In FourFourTwo’s opinion, a world-record bid is likely to be the only way Saliba swaps London for Madrid.

Whilst Arsenal have struggled to keep up with Liverpool at the top of the Premier League this season, Mikel Arteta’s side do have 11 clean sheets, with only Nottingham Forest and Liverpool having more.

This is largely thanks to Saliba, who has struck up a commanding partnership with Brazilian Gabriel. Arteta will be desperate to keep Saliba, knowing that his loss could push a Premier League title out of sight next season.

Ben Marsden
Ben Marsden

Ben is currently studying for his NCTJ qualification with News Associates after graduating from Durham University. He is an avid Liverpool fan, lover of tactics and long-time enthusiast of FourFourTwo’s quizzes. His favourite memories of being a journalist so far include his interview with musician Banners that featured in the Liverpool FC Programme, as well as Jurgen Klopp signing his article for his student newspaper on Klopp’s brilliant tenure at Anfield. When he does play football he plays as a bizarre striker/right-wing/right-back hybrid.

