PSG transfer news: Mauricio Pochettino remains hopeful that Kylian Mbappe will sign new deal

Mauricio Pochettino remains hopeful that Kylian Mbappe will sign a new deal at Paris Saint-Germain.

The France international is under contract at the Parc des Princes until 2022, with Real Madrid among the clubs keeping an eye on the situation.

PSG could cash in on Mbappe this summer unless he puts pen to paper on an extension, as the Ligue 1 champions will not want to lose their prized asset for nothing at the end of next season.

Neymar is also out of contract in 2022, but the Brazilian forward is widely expected to commit his future to his current employers.

There is more uncertainty surrounding Mbappe’s situation, with Madrid lurking in the background.

The World Cup winner scored twice to help Mauricio Pochettino’s side beat Saint-Etienne 3-2 on Sunday.

And speaking after the game, Pochettino said he wants to see Mbappe extend his stay in the French capital.

“I am an optimist, and I hope that the best players at the club, in this case Kylian, will stay here,” he told Canal+ .

Mbappe appears to be keeping his options open for now, but he will soon have to make a decision on where his future lies.

The 22-year-old has long been a target for Madrid, and the Spanish giants will be buoyed by the lack of progress in discussions between Mbappe and PSG.

“It's something we are used to," Pochettino said of the speculation regarding Mbappe's future earlier this month.

“When we talk about top clubs and top players like Kylian Mbappe who is at international level, there will always be rumours.

“The most important thing is that Kylian is quiet. He is quiet and focused on the team and helping them achieve their goals. Kylian is very mature despite his age.

“Both club and player are trying to come to an agreement that will see Kylian stay with us for a long time. It's the desire of the club and we are working on everything.

“You cannot control what happens outside. Does it have any effect on the players' performance or the atmosphere of the team? Zero, no consequences.”

PSG’s defeat of Saint-Etienne this weekend moved them to within a point of Lille at the top of Ligue 1.

