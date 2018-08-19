PSG's Cavani selected by Uruguay as Coito fills in for Tabarez
Edinson Cavani has missed the first three games of PSG's new campaign but was selected for the Uruguay team to face Mexico next month.
Edinson Cavani has been included in Uruguay's squad for their friendly with Mexico next month, which will be overseen by Under-20 coach Fabian Coito.
Cavani has not played for club or country since sustaining a muscle injury in the World Cup last-16 victory over Portugal on June 30.
Though the striker is back in training, he was absent for Paris Saint-Germain's Trophee des Champions win against Monaco and their Ligue 1 victories over Caen and Guingamp.
Uruguay face Mexico in Houston on September 7 and Cavani has been named as one of the 25 foreign-based players in a squad that will be led by Coito, as Oscar Tabarez is yet to sign a contract extension.
Lista de 25 futbolistas reservados del exterior por Fabián Coito, para el amistoso de del próximo 7 de setiembre ante México en Houston.De haber futbolistas convocados del medio local, la citación se realizará oportunamente. August 18, 2018
