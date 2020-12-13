PSL clubs pay tribute to the passing of Mamelodi Sundowns star Motjeka Madisha

Premier Soccer League clubs have paid tribute to Mamelodi Sundowns star Motjeka Madisha, who tragically passed away in a car accident on Saturday evening.

The 25-year-old passed away after he was involved in a car accident in Kempton Park, just hours after attending Sundowns' 50th anniversary dinner gala celebration.

The news comes after Sundowns and AmaZulu defender Anele Ngcongca was laid to rest on Friday after losing his life in a car accident on 23 November 2020.

Here are some of the PSL club tributes the late Motjeka Madisha:

☠ @orlandopirates is saddened by the passing of footballer Motjeka Madisha.On behalf of the extended @orlandopirates family, we convey our heartfelt and deepest sympathy to the Madisha family.Rest In Peace.⚫⚪🔴⭐#OrlandoPirates#OnceAlways pic.twitter.com/jkUHn8UFbnDecember 13, 2020

It is with great sadness that we learn the passing of Motjeka Madisha. Our thoughts are with Sundowns, his friends, and his family 💙 pic.twitter.com/UczAEUusWsDecember 13, 2020

Our condolences go out to the family and friends of Mamelodi Sundowns player Motjeka Madisha who has tragically passed away. May his soul Rest in Peace 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/74xqEabvKJDecember 13, 2020

Unfortunate reports regarding MadishaWe have become aware of certain media reports concerning Motjeka Madisha and will make an announcement in due course.December 13, 2020

May your soul Rest in Peace... pic.twitter.com/GZ6csYKjquDecember 13, 2020

We send our deepest condolences to the families, friends & football fraternity for the tragic loss of Mamelodi Sundowns defender Motjeka Madisha. Our thoughts are with you in this trying time May his soul rest in peace 💛 pic.twitter.com/TOfQUkQg0DDecember 13, 2020

The club would like to convey its deepest condolences to the family and friends of Motjeka Modisha. The football fraternity at large is deeply saddened to hear the news of his passing. Our thoughts and prayers go out to you and the #masandawana family.#StellenboschFC pic.twitter.com/meE6ZVYkrpDecember 13, 2020

Gone but not forgotten. Rest in peace Motjeka Madisha of Bafana Bafana and Mamelodi Sundowns. May God give your family a strength to deal with your loss. #Siyadumuza #TheRockets #TSG #DStvPrem #WeAreHeretoStay pic.twitter.com/YHQfFlA2A3December 13, 2020