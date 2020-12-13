Trending

PSL clubs pay tribute to the passing of Mamelodi Sundowns star Motjeka Madisha

By

Motjeka Madisha

Premier Soccer League clubs have paid tribute to Mamelodi Sundowns star Motjeka Madisha, who tragically passed away in a car accident on Saturday evening.

The 25-year-old passed away after he was involved in a car accident in Kempton Park, just hours after attending Sundowns' 50th anniversary dinner gala celebration.

The news comes after Sundowns and AmaZulu defender Anele Ngcongca was laid to rest on Friday after losing his life in a car accident on 23 November 2020.

Here are some of the PSL club tributes the late Motjeka Madisha: