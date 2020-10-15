PSL confirm Coach of the Season Nominees

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) have confirmed the nominees for the Absa Premiership Coach of the Season award for the 2019-20 season.

In the highly sought-after category of the Absa Premiership Coach of the Season, Maritzburg United’s Eric Tinkler is up against Kaizer Chiefs former coach Ernst Middendorp and former Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane.

Mosimane has won the last two consecutive awards in this category.

Here is a look at the nominees for Coach of the Season:

Pitso Mosimane - Mamelodi Sundowns

Ernst Middendorp - Kaizer Chiefs

Eric Tinkler - Maritzburg United