PSL confirm venue for MTN8 final

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) have confirmed that the iconic Moses Mabhida Stadium will host the MTN8 final between Orlando Pirates and Bloemfontein Celtic.

The Buccaneers are set to lock horns with Phunya Sele Sele in the final on Saturday, 12 December with kick off set for 6:30pm.

The PSL also confirmed that the final will be played behind closed doors at the Moses Mabhida Stadium due to COVID-19 regulations.

The PSL have since released the following statement:

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) together with MTN are pleased to announce the iconic Moses Mabhida Stadium as the venue to host Bloemfontein Celtic and Orlando Pirates for the 2020/21 MTN8 Final.

The Final will be played on Saturday, 12 December 2020 and will be LIVE on the SuperSport PSL channel (202) and SABC 1. Kick-off time is at 18h30.

Although fans will not be allowed to be at the stadium to cheer for their teams due to COVID-19 regulations, the PSL and MTN have lined up several activities which will ensure fans and MTN customers don’t miss out on the festivities of the day, including the build-up and road to the final as we assist the public to #Remake2020 with Wafa Wafa.

Look out for more details on these activities which will be communicated in due course.