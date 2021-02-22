PSL recap: Chiefs drop more points, Swallows remain undefeated

Kaizer Chiefs were forced to share the spoils with SuperSport United at the FNB Stadium, while Swallows FC played to their fifth consecutive draw to maintain their unbeaten run in the DStv Premiership matches played over the weekend.

Saturday, 20 February 2021:

Baroka 2-1 Black Leopards

Baroka walked away with the bragging rights in the Limpopo derby after edging Black Leopards 2-1 at the Peter Mokaba Stadium.

An own goal from Kenneth Nthetheni and a goal from Joslin Kamatuka ended Bakgaga’s four-game winless run as they moved up to eighth place on the log, while Lidoda Duvha conceded a fifth straight defeat, which sees them remain at the foot of the table.

Chippa United 1-1 TS Galaxy

Chippa United and TS Galaxy were forced to share the spoils after playing out to a 1-1 draw at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Port Elizabeth.

Andile Mbenyane handed the Chilli Boys the lead from the penalty spot before Lindokuhle Mbatha levelled matters frim a spot-kick of their own, which sees Galaxy and Chippa in 11th and 13th place respectively.

Kaizer Chiefs 1-1 SuperSport United

SuperSport United came from a goal down to hold Kaizer Chiefs to a 1-1 draw at the FNB Stadium in Soweto.

Reeves Frosler opened the scoring for Amakhosi before Bradley Grobler drew the game level from the penalty spot as Matsatsantsa moved within four points of league leaders Mamelodi Sundowns, while Chiefs leapfrog Bloemfontein Celtic and move up to eighth.

Sunday, 21 February 2021:

Cape Town City 1-1 Swallows FC

Swallows FC maintained their unbeaten run in the DStv Premiership following their 1-1 draw away to Cape Town City.

The Birds, who played out to their fifth consecutive draw, remain in third place in the league standings with 30 points, while the Citizens are in seventh place in 24 points

Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila 1-0 Stellenbosch FC

Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila secured back-to-back wins in the DStv Premiership after defeating Stellenbosch FC 1-0 at the Peter Mokaba Stadium.

The result sees Vhadau Vha Damani move six points clear of the relegation zone in 14th, while the Maroons are level with TTM in 13th on the league table.