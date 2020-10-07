Trending

PSL release nominees for Goal of the Season

By

Hlompho Kekana

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) have officially revealed the nominees for the 2019/20 Absa Premiership Goal of the Season award.

The Absa Premiership Goal of the Month award winners were selected from August 2019 until September 2020 and the winning goal will be unveiled at the PSL Awards.

The goal that receives the highest number votes will be announced as the Goal of the Season for the final Absa Premiership campaign.

Nominees for the 2019/20 Absa Premiership Goal of the Season award:

August 2019: Hlompho Kekana (Mamelodi Sundowns)

The Mamelodi Sundowns captain grabbed the first Goal of the Month award for the season with this trademark long-range strike against the Cape Town City.

September/October 2019: Thabo Nodada (Cape Town City)

The Citizens midfielder stole the show against the Soweto giants with this stunning strike which won him Goal of the Month for September/October.

November 2019: Dumisani Zuma (Kaizer Chiefs)

The Chiefs midfielder was next in line to clinch November 2019’s Goal of the Month with this strike against Chippa United.

December 2019: Samir Nurkovic (Kaizer Chiefs)

The Serbian hitman continued Chiefs’ dominance of the monthly awards as he picked up the Goal of the Month for December 2019 with this volley against Celtic.

January 2020: Gabadinho Mhango (Orlando Pirates)

Mhango was key to Pirates’ revival under new coach Josef Zinnbauer. The pacy forward quickly turned into one of the league’s most potent forwards – illustrated by this Goal of the Month winner for January 2020.

February 2020: Lebogang Manyama (Kaizer Chiefs)

There is no bigger game than Pirates versus Chiefs in South Africa and Manyama rose to the occasion as he fired in this effort, which secured a massive three points and won Goal of the Month for February/March.

August/September 2020: Thabiso Kutumela (Maritzburg United)

The Maritzburg striker lit up the bio-bubble upon the restart following the Covid-19 disruptions, with Kutumela’s strike against eventual champions Sundowns winning the final Goal of the Month award for the 2019-20 season.