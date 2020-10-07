PSL release nominees for Goal of the Season

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) have officially revealed the nominees for the 2019/20 Absa Premiership Goal of the Season award.

The Absa Premiership Goal of the Month award winners were selected from August 2019 until September 2020 and the winning goal will be unveiled at the PSL Awards.

The goal that receives the highest number votes will be announced as the Goal of the Season for the final Absa Premiership campaign.

Nominees for the 2019/20 Absa Premiership Goal of the Season award:

August 2019: Hlompho Kekana (Mamelodi Sundowns)

The Mamelodi Sundowns captain grabbed the first Goal of the Month award for the season with this trademark long-range strike against the Cape Town City.

Hlompho Kekana won the first goal of the month award for the 2019/2020 season of the #AbsaPrem. Over the years he’s scored several long-range goals especially against Pirates, will he do it again tonight?#SSDiski pic.twitter.com/3x7R1GT02CAugust 11, 2020

September/October 2019: Thabo Nodada (Cape Town City)

The Citizens midfielder stole the show against the Soweto giants with this stunning strike which won him Goal of the Month for September/October.

Congratulations to Thabo Nodada who has been nominated for ABSA Premiership Goal of the Month for Sep/Oct 💙Vote and stand a chance to win a Jersey 🔥👏One vote per person per day ✔️https://t.co/14fEtmri4B pic.twitter.com/iJ8jALoaw5November 7, 2019

November 2019: Dumisani Zuma (Kaizer Chiefs)

The Chiefs midfielder was next in line to clinch November 2019’s Goal of the Month with this strike against Chippa United.

Congratulations to @KaizerChiefs forward, Dumsani Zuma.The #AbsaPrem Goal of the Month winner (November 2019) as voted by YOU on https://t.co/Ozna7MxTmw pic.twitter.com/dhzOj7iasKJanuary 14, 2020

December 2019: Samir Nurkovic (Kaizer Chiefs)

The Serbian hitman continued Chiefs’ dominance of the monthly awards as he picked up the Goal of the Month for December 2019 with this volley against Celtic.

#AbsaPrem Goal of the Month ⚽️(December 2019) Winner: Samir Nurković.A special thanks to the Amakhosi Faithful for voting!!❤️✌️#Amakhosi4Life #KaizerChiefs50 pic.twitter.com/tvhLj8yGxUJanuary 23, 2020

January 2020: Gabadinho Mhango (Orlando Pirates)

Mhango was key to Pirates’ revival under new coach Josef Zinnbauer. The pacy forward quickly turned into one of the league’s most potent forwards – illustrated by this Goal of the Month winner for January 2020.

☠ Congratulations to the red hot 🚀@gabadinhoFlames 🚀 who has been crowned with the January #AbsaPrem Goal of the Month for this scorcher fired against @polokwane_city 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥⚫⚪🔴⭐#OnceAlways pic.twitter.com/IuDIPCOvCEFebruary 25, 2020

February 2020: Lebogang Manyama (Kaizer Chiefs)

There is no bigger game than Pirates versus Chiefs in South Africa and Manyama rose to the occasion as he fired in this effort, which secured a massive three points and won Goal of the Month for February/March.

CONGRATULATIONS to @KaizerChiefs forward @Lebza08ManyamaThe #AbsaPrem Goal of the Month winner (February/March 2020) as voted by YOU on https://t.co/PzR59r1S72 pic.twitter.com/UepajPUGqGAugust 10, 2020

August/September 2020: Thabiso Kutumela (Maritzburg United)

The Maritzburg striker lit up the bio-bubble upon the restart following the Covid-19 disruptions, with Kutumela’s strike against eventual champions Sundowns winning the final Goal of the Month award for the 2019-20 season.