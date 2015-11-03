PSV 2 Wolfsburg 0: Locadia and De Jong fire Eredivisie champions to victory

Jurgen Locadia and Luuk de Jong scored the goals to fire PSV to a crucial 2-0 Champions League win over Wolfsburg in Eindhoven.

Phillip Cocu's men had a number of chances to open the scoring before the break but Wolfsburg goalkeeper Diego Benaglio proved too much of an obstacle.

There was to be no denying Locadia in the 55th minute, though, with the forward coolly finishing after being set up by De Jong.

De Jong turned finisher in the closing stages with a fine lob over Benaglio to secure the points.

Tuesday's result sees PSV move level on points with Wolfsburg in Group B, both sides on six points from four games, a point behind leaders Manchester United.

Wolfsburg had the first decent opportunity when Joshua Brenet fouled Daniel Caligiuri on the edge of the box in the 11th minute. Ricardo Rodriguez took the free-kick but failed to get his shot on target.

PSV gradually worked their way into the game and came close to opening the scoring via Jeffrey Bruma in the 19th minute but Benaglio deflected the centre-back's powerful shot wide for a corner. Locadia threatened from the resulting set-piece after escaping his marker but could only plant his header wide at the far post.

Netherlands international Bas Dost had the chance to break the deadlock midway through the first half after being set up by Josuha Guilavogui but Jeroen Zoet rushed off his line to block his compatriot's shot at the near post.

There was another chance for Locadia shortly after the half-hour mark, but Benaglio just beat the attacker to De Jong's low cross from the right.

Locadia continued to cause the Wolfsburg defence plenty of problems and again came close in the dying minutes of the first half after an intelligent through ball from Davy Propper but Benaglio was again equal to the task.

The Eredivisie champions eventually made the breakthrough 10 minutes into the second period. De Jong picked out Locadia with a clever pass through the middle and the young forward coolly slotted home from 10 yards.

Caligiuri had a half-chance for Wolfsburg after the PSV defence failed to clear a cross from the right, but the winger blasted his shot from 20 yards out over the crossbar and into the stand.

Adam Maher should have doubled PSV's lead in the 71st minute after Narsingh sent in a cross from the right, but the attacking midfielder aimed his header inches over the crossbar.

Naldo threatened late on with a powerful long-range strike, but Zoet managed to keep it out without too many problems.

De Jong then put the match to bed in the 86th minute as he beat Benaglio with a cheeky lob from a narrow angle after a fine pass from Andres Guardado.