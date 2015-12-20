PSV duo Zoet, Lestienne arrested

PSV have confirmed Maxime Lestienne and Jeroen Zoet were arrested by Eindhoven police on Sunday morning after an incident outside a local party venue.

Both players went out to celebrate their hard-fought 3-2 Eredivisie win over Zwolle on Saturday, but got involved in an incident early in the morning.

Lestienne was arrested for his involvement in a fight, while Zoet was brought in for trying to prevent police from arresting his team-mate.

"Jeroen Zoet and Maxime Lestienne were involved in an incident at the Stratumseind in Eindhoven on Saturday night," a statement on the club's official website reads.

"Both players were brought in for questioning by police.

"PSV will discuss the matter with both players on Sunday and deal with it internally because it concerns a private matter."

Lestienne made his comeback versus Zwolle after a 10-week spell on the sidelines due to tragic personal circumstances, losing both his parents due to illness within the space of six weeks, and set up Luuk de Jong's winner with a fine cross from the left.