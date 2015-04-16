PSV's Wijnaldum open to Van Gaal reunion

Van Gaal took Wijnaldum to last year's World Cup in Brazil, where Netherlands finished third.

The midfielder has been in impressive form for PSV this season, scoring 12 goals in 29 league appearances as Phillip Cocu's men stride towards the Eredivisie title.

"I am happy at PSV but I am a player with a lot of ambition," Wijnaldum told Sky Sports. "I want to play in a stronger league than the Eredivisie.

"With my quality I feel I can bring a lot to a team that I will join. I want to show it in the big leagues; England, Italy, Spain, Germany and France.

"Of course I would like to work with him [Van Gaal] again. He is a good trainer, and makes players better. I work really fine with him and he is a great man.

"He gave me a chance and opportunity to play in a World Cup after seven months out injured, and I am thankful for that. He helped me get my confidence back."