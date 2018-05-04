Puel denies feeling Leicester pressure as club issues vote of confidence

Claude Puel says he is not under pressure at Leicester City, with the club issuing a vote of confidence in the Frenchman.

Leicester have taken one point from their past four Premier League matches, with star striker Jamie Vardy apologising for the team's performance in a 5-0 thumping at the hands of relegation-threatened Crystal Palace last time out.

A top-half finish is still within Leicester's grasp - they have a six-point lead over 11th-placed Crystal Palace - but there have been reports Puel will be sacked at the end of the season.

The former Southampton boss, though, is not concerned about speculation over his future.

"I'm not under pressure. I'm pragmatic, just this," Puel said ahead of Saturday's home game against West Ham.

"I know my work, I know what we need to do, what we want for the end of the season, for next season, but of course it's important to try and bring together this energy.

"It's a normal thing at the end of the season to try to bring together all the energy for the last games. It is good to have this good support from our owner to support all the staff and players."

Chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha issued a statement in support of Puel on Friday, calling for the club's fans to rally behind the 56-year-old.

"Our manager Claude Puel, our coaching staff and the players have my full support, and I would ask you to also get behind them tomorrow afternoon, and let your voices be heard," Srivaddhanaprabha said.

"As I write this, we still have three important Premier League matches to play, games in which I want us to stand together, proudly - players, staff and supporters - and fight to cross the finishing line in the strongest way possible.

"At the heart of our football club is a spirit and determination to fight for everything - for points, for league positions and for each other. No matter what is at stake, Foxes never quit."