Pulis praises Berahino attitude

West Brom manager Tony Pulis said in-demand forward Saido Berahino has handled himself well amid interest from Premier League rivals Tottenham.

Tottenham are reportedly ready to test West Brom's resolve, with Mauricio Pochettino keen to add the England under-21 international to his ranks after his 14 goals in 38 Premier League appearances last term.

The ongoing speculation led to West Brom denying they have received bids for the 21-year-old via Twitter on Tuesday.

Berahino, however, cast the rumours aside with a goal as West Brom defeated Walsall 2-1 in a friendly.

Speaking to Sky Sports News post-match, Pulis said: "Saido is okay, there is always going to be speculation during the window.

"He is a very, very good player and he is English and those players, as you have seen with [Raheem] Sterling and people like that, they are wanted players.

"The great thing about it is that I think we have got him in a position where he knows what to do and how to cope with things.

"He's handled himself very well during the last couple of weeks and tonight in the game. He has shown great attitude and I think it was appreciated by all the West Bromwich Albion supporters."