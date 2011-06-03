Pulis reveals Scholes interest

Scholes announced on Tuesday that he would be quitting the game altogether following a glistening career that saw him pick up a total of 17 major honours.

Pulis, however, says he would have been keen to secure the services of Scholes for at least one season after his United contract expired.

"If he'd been available, there's no question I'd have been interested in taking him," he told The Sentinel.

"I think there would have been quite a few of us in the Premier League wanting to take someone of his experience and quality.

"So from that point of view it's a shame he's decided to retire now because I'm sure there was plenty of fuel left in the tank.

"But no-one knows that decision better than the player himself and so you have to respect it."

Scholes will now take up a coaching role with the Red Devils.

By Ben McAleer