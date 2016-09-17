Pulis thrilled with Chadli's fine start

Tony Pulis has lauded Nacer Chadli as the difference after scoring two goals in West Brom's 4-2 win over West Ham in the Premier League.

Belgium winger Chadli, making his home debut at the Hawthorns following his arrival from Tottenham last month, netted twice and provided two assists in a brilliant opening 56 minutes for West Brom as they took a comprehensive 4-0 lead.

And although West Ham threatened to fight back through goals from Michail Antonio and Manuel Lanzini, the hosts held firm to seal a welcome win for Pulis, whose future at the club has been called into question following a recent takeover by Yunyi Guokai Sports Development Limited.

"It was a good performance. But we played well at Bournemouth last week and probably created as many opportunities and better chances," the manager told the BBC.

"The difference is we've won the game and that changes people's perceptions. We've brought Chadli in today and he's done really well."

Pulis expressed his disappointment at the continuing struggles of Saido Berahino, an unused substitute on Saturday.

"Unfortunately over the last 18 months we've lost Saido," he said.

"We've had Salomon [Rondon] up there who's scored but Saido, who I was hoping would be as bright as he was when I first joined the club, and he's a big miss and I keep saying it's like taking [Jamie] Vardy out of Leicester's team.

"But Chadli is not only a good footballer and a good player but also he's got an eye for goal and a good record, so we're just delighted he's got off the mark early. That'll give him confidence and he linked up very well with Salomon as well at times.

"We're pleased the ball has gone in the back of the net but we've done nothing different. You mustn't get too carried away with a win and you can't get too despondent if you lose."