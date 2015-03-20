Pulis unconcerned by Berahino's England snub

While Roy Hodgson handed Harry Kane his first England call-up on Thursday, there was no place for Berahino, despite the 21-year-old having impressed with 12 Premier League goals in what has largely been a difficult season for West Brom.

Instead, Berahino will play for Gareth Southgate's Under-21s against the Czech Republic and Germany and will likely represent his country in June's UEFA European Under-21 Championship.

Asked about Berahino's mood following the squad announcement, Pulis told reporters: "I haven't spoken to him about it. I haven't got a clue.

"I think if he gets selected for the under-21s that's a big honour in itself.

"I don't know whether he is disappointed or not. He's not said anything to me about it"

Berahino's attitude has previously been questioned, with Pulis calling on the need for the striker to receive correct guidance amid reported interest from Liverpool.

However, Pulis was full of praise for Berahino's work rate of late, at a time when Victor Anichebe has been out of action.

"The lad's been very, very good lately. His attitude and his approach to everything we have done has been excellent," Pulis added.

"He has been carrying an injury for the past couple of weeks - he and Brown Ideye have been playing with knocks- but they've really shown good character.

"With Victor Anichebe injured we haven't really had any back-up. They've known how important it is for them to play. The two of them have been excellent."