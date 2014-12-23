Pulis would welcome Brighton discussions

Sami Hyypia resigned on Monday just six months into a three-year contract, with Brighton in the Championship relegation zone after winning three of the opening 22 games.

Pulis, who helped Stoke City avoid relegation from the second tier of English football before guiding them into the Premier League, has been out of work since leaving Crystal Palace by mutual consent in August.

And the 56-year-old is happy to listen to any offers that come his way.

"If anybody rings us, then I will talk to anybody, and we will work it out from there," Pulis told talkSPORT.

Former Tottenham manager Tim Sherwood is also being touted as a contender to be the next Brighton boss.