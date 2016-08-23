Pulisic and Ramos on target as Dortmund wrap up Bundesliga preparations

Borussia Dortmund concluded preparations for the start of the Bundesliga with a comfortable 3-0 friendly win over Hallescher on Tuesday.

First-half goals from Christian Pulisic and Adrian Ramos gave Thomas Tuchel's side the win as they prepared for the start of the Bundesliga this weekend in optimum fashion.

Rising Turkey star Emre Mor put in a particularly impressive display, rattling the crossbar early on before setting up Pulisic for the opener with a superbly disguised pass.

Ramos missed two openings in the second half, but Hamadi Al Ghaddioui eventually netted the third 20 minutes from time to seal a straightforward victory.

Pulisic forced a good save from Fabian Bredlow and Mor struck the crossbar after a strong run through the middle as Dortmund started brightly at Erdgas Sportpark.

The Bundesliga side eventually took the lead with 23 minutes played, with Pulisic slotting coolly beneath Bredlow from 12 yards after Mor's superb no-look throughball split the home defence.

Mor in particular looked bright in the Dortmund attack, with one impressive run ending in a dangerous rabona cross after he beat two men in the Hallescher defence.

But Dortmund's second goal on the stroke of half-time came courtesy of a gift from the home side. A needless push in the back of Mikel Merino saw the referee point to the spot, allowing Ramos to sweep the ball into the goalkeeper's bottom-left corner.

Ramos blasted wide from a promising position after another devilish pass from Mor just after the break, as Dortmund set about safeguarding the result as they continued to control possession.

Tuchel made a raft of changes just after the hour mark, as he looked to rest some senior players ahead of Saturday's Bundesliga opener against Mainz at Signal Iduna Park.

Martin Ludwig came close to halving the deficit with a dipping half-volley from the edge of the area, but Dortmund made it 3-0 when Al Ghaddioui skipped around Bredlow and side-footed home.